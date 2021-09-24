Machetes and Class A drugs seized in Dudley raids

Machetes and drugs were seized in Dudley. Photo: @CountyLines_WM

Officers from the County Lines Task Force West Midlands conducted multiple warrants at addresses across Dudley on Friday after being tipped off about a County Lines operation.

Arrests were made at the addresses and a number of Class A drugs were recovered, as well as several machetes.

The taskforce confirmed it had taken a number of people into custody for questioning about the County Lines operation.

A spokesman for County Lines Task Force West Midlands said: "The Taskforce have more people in custody after conducting multiple warrants in Dudley today.

"Class A drugs and machetes were recovered as our officers start to question the suspects of another county line which we’ve shut down."

An allegedly "key" organiser of a County Line has also been charged and remanded to stand trial, however the suspect has not yet been named.