Machetes and Class A drugs seized in Dudley raids

Class A drugs and machetes were seized during County Lines raids in the Black Country.

Machetes and drugs were seized in Dudley. Photo: @CountyLines_WM
Officers from the County Lines Task Force West Midlands conducted multiple warrants at addresses across Dudley on Friday after being tipped off about a County Lines operation.

Arrests were made at the addresses and a number of Class A drugs were recovered, as well as several machetes.

The taskforce confirmed it had taken a number of people into custody for questioning about the County Lines operation.

A spokesman for County Lines Task Force West Midlands said: "The Taskforce have more people in custody after conducting multiple warrants in Dudley today.

"Class A drugs and machetes were recovered as our officers start to question the suspects of another county line which we’ve shut down."

An allegedly "key" organiser of a County Line has also been charged and remanded to stand trial, however the suspect has not yet been named.

The spokesman added: " A key organiser of a county line impacting the people of West Mercia Police and West Midlands Police has been charged and remanded by the Taskforce to await trial."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

