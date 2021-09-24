Murder arrest made as man dies one month after Wolverhampton street attack

The attack happened on East Park Way, near the junction of Willenhall Road. Photo: Google

Martin Howells suffered head injuries after being attacked near St Matthews Church in East Park Way, in Wolverhampton, at around 11.30am on Friday, August 20.

Despite initially walking to his nearby home, where he called police and paramedics, the 31-year-old's condition severely deteriorated.

Mr Howells died over the weekend, less than two weeks after police announced that he was in a coma.

West Midlands Police have now arrested two people.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday, September 22, while a 30-year-old woman also arrested in connection with assisting an offender. They have both since been bailed while enquiries continue.

In a statement, Martin's family said: "We are devastated and left broken hearted by Martin’s death.

"We ask that anyone with information about the murder comes forward to the police.”

Detective Inspector Wes Martin, from West Midlands Police's homicide unit, added: "Mr Howells was in his early 30s and should have had many more years of his life ahead.

"His death has left family and friends devastated and our thoughts remain with them at this distressing time.

"We're working to establish the full circumstances around what happened and we need anyone with information to come forward.

"It's important you tell us anything you know so we can get answers for Mr Howells’ loved ones."

Anyone with information, is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101 quoting incident number 20/1609492/21.