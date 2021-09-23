Appeal to find person injured in shooting

Police have launched an investigation after a shooting in Birmingham.

Shots were fired from a dark coloured car on Westhorpe Grove just before 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 22.

Detectives believe that someone was injured in the shooting – but so far officers haven't been able to trace them. Reports suggest they ran off in the direction of Mosborough Crescent and were picked up in a car.

On Thursday a spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Local hospitals have been alerted and we are doing everything we can to locate the victim and everyone else involved.

"Detectives and forensic scene investigators are carrying out enquiries in Mosborough Crescent, Westhorpe Grove and Great King Street this morning.

"CCTV is being reviewed as we try to piece together exactly what happened.

"Do you know something that could help? If you were in the area at the time, saw what happened or have dash cam footage we’re keen to hear from you."

Anyone with information can call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting incident number 20/1756947/21.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

