Driver arrested after haul of class A drugs found

181 kilos of cocaine and heroin were found inside the van. Photo: National Crime Agency

Ross Patrick Deffley, of Arundel Crescent in Solihull, was charged by National Crime Agency investigators following the seizure of his van and the drugs at Dover.

A total of 181kg of cocaine and heroin was found on the evening of Tuesday, September 21, in a van containing boxes of nitrous oxide canisters for the catering industry, which were being transported from The Netherlands.

Some of these boxes had been filled with the drugs.

Border Force officers also searched the van’s cab and found an extendable baton.

The 26-year-old Deffley was questioned by NCA officers and later charged with attempting to import class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

NCA Branch Commander Mark Howes said: "This was a large amount of class A drugs, with an estimated street value of £7 million.

"Its seizure will have been a blow to the criminal network behind the attempted importation.

"Organised crime groups involved in drug trafficking are often responsible for violence and exploitation in our communities, so cutting off their supply line protects the public from the harm class A drugs can cause.

"Working alongside our partners in Border Force we continue to fight on the frontline against drug smuggling.”

Dave Smith, Director of Border Force South East & Europe, said: "This is a great example of partnership working to protect the UK from those allegedly determined to smuggle illegal drugs into the country.