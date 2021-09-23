Police hunt for cloned Range Rover after schoolgirl seriously injured in hit-and-run

Have you seen this car?

The injured schoolgirl was left at the side of the road after being hit by the cloned white Range Rover Evoque at around 7.20pm on August 24 in Stourbridge Road, in Dudley.

She was taken to hospital for treatment and is now recovering from her injuries at home after the driver fled the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are trying to track down the driver of this white Range Rover Evoque following a hit and run involving a child. Can you help us?

"It has been identified as a cloned vehicle that was using registration FJ63 HZV at the time of the hit-and-run.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who knows the owner of the vehicle or has seen it driving around since the crash.

"Likewise if you have any other information at all that could help, please let us know."

Anyone with information can call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting incident number 3305 of August 24.