Two men armed with baton steal till from Great Wyrley shop

The Spar store in Wardles Lane, in Great Wyrley. Photo: Google Maps

Detectives from Staffordshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery at the Spar shop in Wardles Lane at around 4.40pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the force said: "The men entered the store wearing masks and hoods. One of them tore a PVC screen away from the tills after unsuccessfully trying the door to the staff area.

"He was carrying a baton. While he searched, the second man went to the Post Office area, kicked the doors in and ripped tills out of the desk.

"Both men ran off with the tills and are believed to have escaped in a silver Ford Fiesta."

Anyone with information is urged to call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 507 of September 21.