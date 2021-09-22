Former counter-terrorism chief in line for top job at Staffordshire Police

Chris Noble

Chris Noble is expected to be confirmed as Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police at a meeting next month.

He has been named as the preferred candidate of Staffordshire Police Commissioner Ben Adams, who said Mr Noble had the "knowledge, passion and experience needed" to lead the force through a "challenging" period.

Mr Noble has been a police officer for more than two decades and is currently Assistant Chief Constable at Humberside Police.

He previously served in the RUC and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and was the Commander for Belfast City Policing District with responsibility for counter-terrorism policing. He is also the NPCC national lead for protests and has advised forces on how best to manage and police the ongoing M25 protests.

He was appointed out of a shortlist of four following a two-day interview process.

Mr Adams said Mr Noble had been his and the panel's "clear choice" for the role.

"I’m confident Chris has the knowledge, passion and experience needed to lead Staffordshire Police during these challenging times, meeting the constantly evolving face of crime and other threats, and keeping our communities safe from harm," he added.

Mr Noble's appointment is expected to be ratified by the force's Police, Fire & and Crime Panel at a meeting on October 12.

He will replace interim Chief Constable Emma Barnett, who took over earlier this year after the retirement of Gareth Morgan.