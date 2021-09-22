Appeal for witnesses after rival football fans brawl at motorway service station

Norton Canes Services on the M6 Toll. Photo: Google

The brawl is believed to have involved Oldham and Everton fans, travelling back on coaches from away matches at Sutton United and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively, at Norton Canes services on the M6 Toll at around 8.30pm on Saturday, August 28.

Detective Inspector Pete Goodwin, of Staffordshire Police, said: “This incident involved groups of supporters fighting and would have been distressing and frightening for those families and individuals at the services at the time.

“We won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour and would appeal for any witnesses to contact us, particularly if they have phone or dash-cam footage, that might assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Staffordshire Police on 101, referencing incident number 784 of August 28.