Appeal for witnesses after car stolen from house

The VW Golf was taken from an address on Dewsbury Drive in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street Map

West Midlands Police have started the appeal for information following the theft of a Volkswagen Golf from an address on Dewsbury Drive in Penn in Wolverhampton.

The theft is believed to have taken place between 8pm on Monday, September 20 and 7.40am on Tuesday, September 21.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "There has been a theft of a motor vehicle on Dewsbury Drive, Penn, Wolverhampton.

"The offender(s) have stolen a VW Golf from an address on the road.

"This crime has taken place between September 20 at 8pm and September 21 at 7.40am and had a crime number of 20/1067720/21

"If you have any knowledge of this incident that you think could help with the investigation of this crime, please call us on 101 or please call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 in confidence.