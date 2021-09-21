Search for Aldridge man suspected of attacking police officer

Anthony Mullen is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police officers have appealed for help locating Anthony Mullen, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

The 40-year-old, from Aldridge, is also wanted on suspicion of assaulting a police officer in August.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know where Anthony Mullen is?

"The 40-year-old from Aldridge in Walsall is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

"He is also wanted on suspicion of assaulting a police officer last month.