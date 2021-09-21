Search for Aldridge man suspected of attacking police officer

West Midlands Police officers have appealed for help locating Anthony Mullen, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.
The 40-year-old, from Aldridge, is also wanted on suspicion of assaulting a police officer in August.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know where Anthony Mullen is?
"The 40-year-old from Aldridge in Walsall is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.
"He is also wanted on suspicion of assaulting a police officer last month.
"If you know where he is, please get in touch via Live Chat on our website. Quote 20/15443221/21."