Warley Supermarket in Smethwick where health and safety rules have been broken. Photo: Google

Warley Supermarket was also found to contain dangerous shelving and has repeatedly not complied with notices served under food hygiene and health and safety legislation, Sandwell Council said.

Director Mandeep Kaur Mandair and senior manager Raminder Mandair pleaded guilty to offences under the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 and the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

Sukhbir Mandair, another senior manager, pleaded not guilty to offences under the Food Safety Hygiene Regulations but was convicted of all offences after a trial.

The company was ordered by Wolverhampton Crown Court to pay £60,000 for food safety offences and £480,000 for health and safety offences, plus costs of £16,191.20, with the total amount payable being £556,191.20.

Mandeep Kaur Mandair was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work.

Raminder Mandair was given a 16-month jail term suspended for two years and given an electronic tag and curfew between 8pm and 6am.

Both must pay costs of £16,191 at a rate of £1,500 month along with a victim surcharge.

The sentencing of Sukhbir Mandair was adjourned for a date yet to be set.