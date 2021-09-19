Police investigation launched after six-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Birmingham park

The child was with her family in Rowheath Park, in Birmingham, when the offence took place around midday on Saturday.

The youngster was "momentarily" lured into a nearby wooded area by a boy who id described as possibly being aged 12 to 16.

He had blonde hair and was wearing a blue jacket and jeans. The child told her mother shortly after on their way home before it was reported to police.

Now West Midlands Police has said it is investigating a sexual assault based on what they've been told, but are keen to learn more about the incident.

An investigation is under way – including forensics, a trawl of CCTV and speaking to witnesses – whilst patrols are stepped up to offer reassurance. They have urged anyone who saw a person matching the description of the teenager to come forward.

Detective Inspector Matt Stone, from the force's public protection unit, said: "Fortunately awful incidents like this are extremely rare.

"We’re supporting the young girl and her family and have sought their permission to share what has happened today as we urgently need to find the boy involved.

"While we do not wish to alarm local people or anyone visiting the park, we wish for people to be aware and alert, and tell us anything which may assist our investigation.

"The circumstances in which the boy approached the little girl are extremely unusual and we’re doing all we can to find out who he is."