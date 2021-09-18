Police make knife arrest after 'naked' man seen running around city centre

A machete and knife deized by police. Photo: West Midlands Police

Officers from the the Central Motorway Policing Group, assisted by West Midlands Police dogs, responded to reports at around 2.35am on Saturday that a man was running around naked.

However, it was found he did have some clothes on when officers arrested him.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Old Snow Hill around 2.35am after a man wearing nothing but a green vest and blue boxer shorts with no shoes was seen.

"Despite trying to escape on foot, officers arrested him with the help of our police dog handlers."