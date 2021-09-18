Police make knife arrest after 'naked' man seen running around city centre

By Andrew Kerr

Police have charged a man who was allegedly caught with two knives in Birmingham city centre early this morning.

A machete and knife deized by police. Photo: West Midlands Police
Officers from the the Central Motorway Policing Group, assisted by West Midlands Police dogs, responded to reports at around 2.35am on Saturday that a man was running around naked.

However, it was found he did have some clothes on when officers arrested him.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Old Snow Hill around 2.35am after a man wearing nothing but a green vest and blue boxer shorts with no shoes was seen.

"Despite trying to escape on foot, officers arrested him with the help of our police dog handlers."

Romaori Hylton, aged 23, of Old Snow Hill, Birmingham, has since been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place, and has been bailed to appear at court on October 13.

Andrew Kerr

By Andrew Kerr

Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star.

