Health worker still suffering panic attacks after terrifying car-jacking

New Square multi-storey where the key worker was targeted

The woman was threatened with a knife and dragged from her Ford by Ben McCaffer in the multi-storey car park at New Square, West Bromwich, at 5pm on February 10.

The health worker said she has since suffered “panic” attacks.

Mr Feargus Campbell, prosecuting, explained how McCaffer, and his accomplice Aubrey Blick, took the car.

“Ben McCaffer was holding a long pointed object and got into the driver’s seat," he said. "While he was doing that Aubrey Blick got into the passenger seat.”

The car was then spotted at 2am on the A41 and a police chase followed. Instead of stopping McCaffer drove at high speeds, reaching 60mph in a 30mph zone, ignored red lights and drove across two islands.

The car was eventually stopped by a stinger device in Handsworth where the pair abandoned the car and unsuccessfully attempted to flee.

Mr Oliver Woolhouse, mitigating for McCaffer, said he was “remorseful” for his actions. McCaffer, 33, admitted offences of robbery, dangerous driving and having no licence or insurance. Blick, 39, admitted offences of robbery, fraud and breach on the basis that he went along with McCaffer.