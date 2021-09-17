Teenager denies murder of 17-year-old in Smethwick

Derlarno Samuels

Camron Dunn, 18, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Derlarno Samuels, who died after being stabbed on May 1.

Dunn, of Sketchley Close, Smethwick, entered the plea at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday. He pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr Samuels was found with multiple injuries in a car that had crashed in Heath Street, Smethwick, at around 4.10pm.

He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead around an hour later.