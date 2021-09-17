Teenager denies murder of 17-year-old in Smethwick

By Thomas ParkesSmethwickCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A teenager has denied the murder of a 17-year-old who was fatally stabbed in Smethwick.

Derlarno Samuels
Derlarno Samuels

Camron Dunn, 18, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Derlarno Samuels, who died after being stabbed on May 1.

Dunn, of Sketchley Close, Smethwick, entered the plea at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday. He pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr Samuels was found with multiple injuries in a car that had crashed in Heath Street, Smethwick, at around 4.10pm.

He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead around an hour later.

Dunn will stand trial on October 11 at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Crime
News
Smethwick
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News