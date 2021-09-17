Audi stolen as burglars strike four houses in 90 minutes

Police are searching for these men in relation to burglaries in Aldridge

The men broke into a garage, attempted to break into a house and burgled two other properties in Aldridge, West Midlands Police said.

All of the crimes took place between 5.30am and 6.45am on Sunday morning, with four properties targeted on Station Road, Dumblederry Lane and Middlemore Lane West.

The Audi was stolen along with belongings from one home in Station Road.

CCTV images have now been released of the suspects as police attempt to track them down.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Do you recognise these two men?

"We want to speak to them about a spate of burglaries in Aldridge on the morning of Sunday."