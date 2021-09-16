Six men charged over 2019 crash which killed two young brothers in Wolverhampton

Sanjay and Pawanveer Singh

Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his 10-year-old brother Sanjay were travelling with their mother in a BMW on Birmingham New Road when they were killed.

The crash involved an Audi, a Bentley and the BMW the boys were in and happened at the junction of Lawnswood Avenue in Parkfields at around 8.45pm on March 14, 2019.

After a two-and-a-half year investigation, West Midlands Police has charged six suspects in relation to the crash including one man accused of killing the brothers.

Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, 25, of Pershore Road, Edgbaston, is charged with two counts of death by dangerous driving.

A second man, Hamza Shahid, 34, of Newbridge Road, Birmingham, is charged with dangerous driving.

Some of the many tributes left to Sanjay and Pawanveer Singh

The crash happened at the junction of Birmingham New Road and Lawnswood Avenue

Meanwhile Mohammed Adil Khan, 33, of Newnham Road, Edgbaston and Mohammed Asim Khan, 34, of Shaftmoor Lane, Hall Green are charged with perverting the course of justice.

And two men from Bilston have been charged with assisting an offender.

They are Rashane Henry, 30 of Fairway Green, and Tejinder Singh, 29, of Babors Field.

All six are due to appear before Dudley Magistrates Court on September 30.

Arathi Nehar and her husband Jaswinder Singh with the two boys, Sanjay Singh and Pawanveer

Mother and father Arathi and Jaswinder at a vigil for their sons

The family of the two boys are continuing to receive support from our specially trained officers, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said.

Sanjay was a pupil at Cotwall End Primary School in Sedgley and was a year away from starting secondary school, while Pawanveer was days away from his second birthday.

Their mother Arathi Nehar was also critically injured in the crash. She later described how it had been a "normal day" before she and her boys went out to get fish and chips.

Flowers, cards, balloons and other tributes lined the road where the boys were killed following the crash and hundreds turned out for their funerals.