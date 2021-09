The incident happened at around 8pm on Wednesday on the B4193 Hartlebury Road at the junction with Charlton Lane.

The motorist was confirmed dead the scene, with the incident prompting a police appeal for witnesses over the crash.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We would like to hear from anyone who has any information or may have dash cam footage of the incident. Please contact us via our website quoting reference 00545_I_15092021."