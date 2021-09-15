Gang jailed for nearly 30 years after stealing £400,000 of cars and property

Members of a Black Country car theft gang. Photo: West Midlands Police

The five men went out looking for Ford vehicles and were able to drive them away without the keys by interfering with the software in an conspiracy.

They then used the stolen cars with false or cloned number plates to carry out a string of burglaries at commercial addresses in the area.

Sundeep Dyail

West Midlands Police said more than £416,000 worth of cars and property were snatched by the gang in the Black Country between June and October 2017.

Detectives from the force's high harm team were able to link the gang to 23 vehicle thefts and 12 burglaries, where they also caused significant amounts of damage to the sites by forcing their way in.

The men had conspired to target vehicles, steal them and then use them to commit further crimes. But crucially many of the vehicles, number plates and stolen property were generally recovered close to their homes.

Liam Baker

The investigating officers were able to link them through extensive phone work, CCTV and forensics, including DNA recovered from their crimes which allowed the detectives to painstakingly put the case together to secure their convictions.

DC Steve Trotman from our force CID, said: “The upset, misery and inconvenience their actions have caused all of the people affected by their crimes is shocking.

“They went to great lengths to carry out their crimes and probably thought they were getting away with it.

Anthony McDonagh

“I hope this outcome provides all of those affected with some comfort.

“We’re committed to actively pursuing those who cause harm like this in our communities.”

One man was found guilty following a trial in June, the rest of the gang pleaded guilty and were sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on September 8.

Mitchell Baker

Anthony McDonagh, aged, 34, from Astoria Close, Willenhall, was jailed for nine years and two months for conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and conspiracy to commit burglaries.

Mitchell Baker, aged 25, from Dartmouth Avenue, Willenhall, was jailed for seven years and seven months for conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and conspiracy to commit burglaries.

Ashley Poultney

Liam Baker, aged 26, also from Dartmouth Avenue, Willenhall, was jailed for seven years and one month for conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and conspiracy to commit burglaries.

Sundeep Dyail, aged 26, from March End Road, Wednesfield, was jailed for two and a half years for handling stolen goods.