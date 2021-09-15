Dudley dispersal order issued due to rising crime involving youths as young as 10

Dispersal powers zone

Officers have also been carrying out stop and searches following reports of crime and anti-social behaviour, which have led to the confiscation of weapons.

West Midlands Police said residents have complained about youths, aged 10-18, gathering in large numbers in the town centre and nearby streets.

The force said some residents were left feeling intimidated, that there had been a rise in public order offences and reports of criminal damage in the town.

Such orders give officers temporary, additional powers to instruct someone to leave the area whose behaviour is likely to cause alarm, harassment or distress.

The areas include Castle Hill, Trindle Road, The Broadway, James Road, High Street and King Street; Tipton Road, Birmingham Road to Burnt tree Island and Castlegate Drive.