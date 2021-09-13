Woman seriously injured in Black Country knife attack

Police at the scene in Smethwick after a woman was stabbed

The woman was knifed at a terraced house in Holly Lane, Smethwick, on Sunday evening.

She was found injured by police officers after they were called to a disturbance at 11.10pm.

The woman was taken to hospital and was continuing to receive treatment on Monday. Her injuries are said to be serious but not life-threatening.

Meanwhile a 43-year-old man understood to be known to the woman was arrested at the scene and remained in custody on Monday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A woman suffered serious knife wounds during a disorder at an address in Holly Lane, Smethwick last night.

"We were alerted to a disturbance at 11.10pm. Officers found a woman at the property with stab injuries; she remains in hospital but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"We arrested a 43-year-old man, understood to be known to the victim, at the scene and he remains in our custody."

The incident was one of two serious stabbings in the area over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon a man was seriously injured when he was attacked with weapons on Londonderry Road, around one mile away from the Holly Lane attack.