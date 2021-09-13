Woman seriously injured in Black Country knife attack

A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing at a house in the Black Country.

Police at the scene in Smethwick after a woman was stabbed
The woman was knifed at a terraced house in Holly Lane, Smethwick, on Sunday evening.

She was found injured by police officers after they were called to a disturbance at 11.10pm.

The woman was taken to hospital and was continuing to receive treatment on Monday. Her injuries are said to be serious but not life-threatening.

Meanwhile a 43-year-old man understood to be known to the woman was arrested at the scene and remained in custody on Monday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A woman suffered serious knife wounds during a disorder at an address in Holly Lane, Smethwick last night.

"We were alerted to a disturbance at 11.10pm. Officers found a woman at the property with stab injuries; she remains in hospital but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

"We arrested a 43-year-old man, understood to be known to the victim, at the scene and he remains in our custody."

The incident was one of two serious stabbings in the area over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon a man was seriously injured when he was attacked with weapons on Londonderry Road, around one mile away from the Holly Lane attack.

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

