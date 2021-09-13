Woman and boy, 15, released under investigation after man stabbed in Oldbury

Londonderry Road. Photo: Google

The man, aged 31, was hurt during violence in the Queens Head area of Oldbury on Saturday just after 4pm.

West Midlands Police said their call centre was inundated after the stabbing happened on Londonderry Road.

The stabbing victim, believed to be local, was taken to hospital and later discharged after treatment.

Meanwhile armed police were sent to the area and several nearby roads were closed as the man was treated.