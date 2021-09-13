Front wall destroyed after 'domestic' where items thrown out of window

The scene on Warstones Road, Penn. Photo: Wolverhampton Fire

The neighbour's front wall was destroyed in the crash which happened in the Penn area of Wolverhampton at around 1.30am on Sunday

A vehicle was driven into a car on the driveway which was then shunted into the sitting room wall.

Specialist firefighters had to be sent to the scene on Warstones Road to make the building safe.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and taking a vehicle without consent.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A man was arrested during a domestic disorder in Warstones Road, Wolverhampton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"We attended to find property being thrown from a window.

"A vehicle was also driven at a car on a neighbouring driveway which led to it being shunted into the ground floor building damaging the brickwork.

"A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.