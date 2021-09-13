Front wall destroyed after 'domestic' where items thrown out of window

PennCrimePublished:

A car was shunted into a neighbour's house after an early-hours row where items were thrown out of a window.

The scene on Warstones Road, Penn. Photo: Wolverhampton Fire
The scene on Warstones Road, Penn. Photo: Wolverhampton Fire

The neighbour's front wall was destroyed in the crash which happened in the Penn area of Wolverhampton at around 1.30am on Sunday

A vehicle was driven into a car on the driveway which was then shunted into the sitting room wall.

Specialist firefighters had to be sent to the scene on Warstones Road to make the building safe.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and taking a vehicle without consent.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A man was arrested during a domestic disorder in Warstones Road, Wolverhampton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"We attended to find property being thrown from a window.

"A vehicle was also driven at a car on a neighbouring driveway which led to it being shunted into the ground floor building damaging the brickwork.

"A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent.

"He was questioned and released on bail pending more enquiries."

Crime
News
Penn
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News