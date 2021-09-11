Police appeal launched to help catch dangerous man

A reward is being offered for key information in helping apprehend Lee Martin. Photo: Crimestoppers

Birmingham Police have put out a message for help with information on the whereabouts of Lee Martin, who is wanted on suspicion of stabbing and kidnapping a woman in Solihill on September 5.

The force is working with Crimestoppers to find Martin, who is believed to be armed and dangerous and in the West Midlands.

A Birmingham Police spokesman said: "We are urgently appealing for information on the whereabouts of Lee Martin.

"We urge the public not to approach him as we believe he is dangerous and could be armed.

"Crimestoppers UK are offering a reward for key information."

A spokesman for Crimestoppers said: "Our charity is launching an urgent appeal on the whereabouts of Lee Martin.

He’s believed to be armed and in the West Midlands.

"Please contact our charity if you know anything.

"You’ll stay 100 per cent anonymous and may be entitled to a reward."