Appeal for witnesses after missiles thrown at police

West Midlands Police are looking for these men following disorder and violence in Birmingham city’s nightlife centre over the Bank Holiday weekend. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have released the images of the four men after a number of violent disorder incidents across Bank Holiday weekend in Birmingham city centre.

Matthew Carroll, known as Matty, died on Sunday, August 29, having been attacked. His death is being treated as a murder.

He was out with his son and some of his friends, who were involved in a fight at Brindleyplace, just off Broad Street, at around 1.30am.

The latest appeal has been issued following an incident when, at around 4.30am on Sunday, August 29, missiles were thrown at police officers on Broad Street.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re looking for these men following disorder and violence in Birmingham city’s nightlife centre over the Bank Holiday weekend.

"During the weekend, in which a man tragically lost his life, there were a number of disorders.

"Several people displayed aggressive behaviour fuelled by excessive drinking with some breaking out into violence.

"Around 4.30am on Sunday 29 August missiles were thrown at police officers on Broad Street.

"The officers were working through the night to keep the public safe and were targeted as they tried to manage a number of disorders on the street.

"Violence won’t be tolerated and we now want to speak to these men in connection with these incidents.

"We put in extra measures following the violence, including increased patrols, walkthroughs of licensed premises as well as street briefings with door staff, street wardens, paramedics, venue management and heads of security.

"We also engaged with the public, encouraging people to enjoy their night out responsibly and to not put others at risk with aggressive or violent behaviour.

"Thankfully last weekend was calmer, with just a handful of arrests made.

"There was an assault in Brindleyplace, fortunately the man wasn’t seriously injured, and an arrest was made.

"This weekend we are once again reminding people to go out and have a nice time safely.

"Please remain mindful of others when you’re out enjoying our wonderful city’s night life.

"Anyone who does break the law can expect to be arrested and put before the courts.