Three arrested after man is shot in street

Armed police were sent to Bellefield Road, in Winson Green, at 7.15pm on Thursday night – following reports of a gunshot being heard and a group of men running from the scene.

Three men, aged 26, 24 and 20 years old, were arrested by firearms officers in the street on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They remained in police custody on Friday morning.

Searches are being conducted in Bellefield Road in connection with the shooting and a section of the street remains cordoned off.

A man, aged 22 years old, later presented to hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police are now working to understand how that man came to be injured and if it's connected to the same firearms discharge in Bellefield Road.