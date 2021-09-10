Three arrested after man is shot in street

Three men have been arrested after a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Armed police were sent to Bellefield Road, in Winson Green, at 7.15pm on Thursday night – following reports of a gunshot being heard and a group of men running from the scene.

Three men, aged 26, 24 and 20 years old, were arrested by firearms officers in the street on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. They remained in police custody on Friday morning.

Searches are being conducted in Bellefield Road in connection with the shooting and a section of the street remains cordoned off.

A man, aged 22 years old, later presented to hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police are now working to understand how that man came to be injured and if it's connected to the same firearms discharge in Bellefield Road.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 3468 from September 9. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

