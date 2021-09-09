Projects urged to bid for £16,000 to make Walsall safer

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 24/06/19.Police launch Project Guardian in Birmingham..

A total of £16,338 is being made available to the borough with priority being given to parts of Willenhall and St Matthew's ward which includes Walsall town centre and Caldmore.

The money is from the West Midlands Police Active Citizens’ Fund which uses cash seized from crooks to help improve neighbourhood safety.

Each project can bid for up to £5,000 and must contribute to crime prevention or community safety in one of the force’s "impact areas".

Force engagement and consultation officer Andy Ryan, said: “This fund is a great way for communities to actively get involved in making their areas a better place to live.

"We’ve got some great relationships with our communities some of which are already doing some fantastic work. Funds like this help build us build closer relationships so please if you have ideas apply to this fund.”

All bids must be submitted by midday on September 17. Selection will be then carried out by a panel before final approval is given by Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster.

Assistant West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Wasim Ali added: “We’re allocating this funding to the areas which see higher levels of crime and anti-social behaviour.

“Around nine per cent of the population of the region live in our impact areas yet 16 per cent of our crime is committed in them.

“We’re allocating this funding to strengthen communities, divert people away from crime and into positive activity.

“In addition, myself and the Police and Crime Commissioner are committed to rebuilding community policing by putting 450 police officers onto the streets and into neighbourhoods where people want them.”

Cash used for the projects has been seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.