Man from Nottingham jailed for more than five years after online abuse campaign

Shaquille Williams. Photo: NCA

Shaquille Williams, aged 26, blackmailed one woman by threatening to send private sexual photographs of her to family and friends.

Williams said he would send the images unless she sent him more images, which he tried to direct, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

The graphic designer had received the woman's details from prolific blackmailer and paedophile Abdul Hasib Elahi from Birmingham.

Elahi, of Sparkhill in Birmingham, is currently awaiting sentencing after admitting 158 online offences in a separate NCA investigation.

Elahi masqueraded as a businessman or stockbroker on "sugar daddy" websites and conned victims into sending him sexual images of themselves.

He then blackmailed them into filming themselves performing increasingly degrading acts and sending him the footage. Elahi posted the footage online where Williams, of Hartness Road, Clifton, Nottingham, acquired some of it.

Williams was jailed for five years and three months on Wednesday at Nottingham Crown Court after being convicted at a trial of blackmailing the victim between January 10, 2019 and May 10, 2019.

The defendant was also convicted of three counts of harassing three women and putting them in fear of violence between April 1, 2019, and May 21, 2019, and convicted of two counts of sending grossly offensive messages to two other men.

Using various social media accounts, university graduate Williams sent the women horrendous abuse including pictures of acid attack victims. One victim received messages including the name of her home town, a picture of hydrochloric acid and a message featuring her road name.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Andy Peach said: "Williams inflicted extreme terror on these victims – they have been exceptionally brave in coming forward to ensure he faced justice and went to jail.

"Williams is a coward and a twisted, callous, sexual deviant. Some of his crimes were made possible because of Abdul Elahi whose sadistic depravity and scale of offending horrified the investigative team. There are a series of other inquiries into Elahi’s associates."