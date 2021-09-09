Man charged with Wolverhampton Asda murder as victim's heartbroken family pay tribute

Martin Latham

The victim, who has been named as Martin Latham, was repeatedly stabbed in the car park of Asda, in Heath Town, Wolverhampton, just after 9pm on Monday.

Mr Latham, from Ward Street, in Ettingshall, later died in hospital.

Brian Willington has now been charged with Mr Latham's murder. The 32-year-old from Hawkley Close, in Moseley, will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

Flowers have been left at the scene of the stabbing

Mr Latham's family have since paid tribute to him – and said they are "heartbroken".

In a statement, they said: "We are devastated as a family losing a son, brother, uncle, dad and a grandad.

"We are heartbroken. Words cannot explain how we are all feeling at the moment."

Police combed the area for evidence in the hours after the stabbing. Photo: SnapperSK

West Midlands Police explained that the family have shared a photograph of Martin when he was much younger, as it is how they will remember him.

Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from West Midlands Police's homicide unit, said: “We know other people were present on the car park that night and we urge them to come forward to assist us in our enquiries.”