Car smashes into fences, cars and family homes in Wolverhampton

The aftermath of the crash in Patshull Avenue

The driver ploughed through several gardens in Patshull Avenue, Fordhouses, smashing into houses and cars parked on the driveways at about 11pm on Wednesday.

Gemma Warner, who lives in one of the homes, was in bed at the time when she heard "the whole house shake".

Her Renault car was written off in the crash, while the suspected stolen vehicle ended up on top of a fence with its front end crashed into a silver SUV.

The 38-year-old said: "I thought we were being burgled. I ran downstairs. A car – we think it was stolen – had hit the rear end of my car, causing it to spin and hit my house.

Gemma's car was written off after being crashed into

The airbags were deployed in the car believed to have been stolen

"The car then went across two other gardens and hit the neighbours car. The neighbour's car then hit another car.

"It was complete carnage."

Gemma, who works in IT support, lives with her 17-year-old daughter Alex who came out to investigate with her mother. Meanwhile the family's five dogs were left "petrified".

"It's such a quiet area," Gemma added. "It really is lovely. But two or three months ago a similar incident happened where they hit a tree. You hear a lot of racing around the street at night.

The crash happened at around 11pm

"We don't have any speed bumps or signs round the road but we certainly want some now. The neighbours are talking about starting a petition and I'll certainly be supporting them.

"We're all going to be quite out of pocket now with claiming on our insurance. I have to pay £350 just to get my home insurance provider to just come out and have a look.

"£350 and I was in bed and didn't even do anything."