Teenager wanted after knife pulled on schoolboy in Birmingham Bullring

Do you recognise this teenager?

The teenager is suspected of pulling a knife on a schoolboy and demanding his money and bag.

The attempted robbery happened on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "It is believed he threatened to stab the child.

"The victim ran off to the aid of a passer-by and the offender, who was with another teenager, made off from the scene."

Police have already arrested one teenager but have now released images of another suspect they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

The spokesman added: "We have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the incident but really need to identify this lad.

"It happened on August 5 at around 5.20pm.

"If you believe you recognise the lad, who appears to be wearing a large silver medallion, please do the right thing and get in touch."

Anyone with information can call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting crime number 20/25687/21.