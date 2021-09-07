Murder arrest made after man stabbed 'several times' during supermarket car park fight

The fight broke out in the Asda car park in Heath Town, Wolverhampton. Photo: SnapperSK

The fight broke out just after 9pm on Monday outside Asda in Heath Town, Wolverhampton, and left a man in his 40s seriously injured.

He was taken to hospital from the Wolverhampton Road car park but died a short time later.

A 32-year-old suspect, who had left the fight scene, was later located by officers on Old Heath Road and arrested on suspicion of murder.

He had a stab wound to his arm and was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged and taken into custody.

West Midlands Police officers are carrying out a forensic analysis of the scene, examining CCTV and have been speaking to witnesses.

Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, from the homicide team, said: “This was a very sad turn of events and my thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who has died.

“Our officers have worked through the night and this morning to seize CCTV, speak to witnesses and gather intelligence. This led to an arrest on a street nearby.

“If there is anyone we have not yet spoken to who witnessed the disorder or the sequence of events leading up to it, we would urge them to get in touch.

“An incident like this can be unsettling for the local community, and I would like to reassure them that uniform officers will be patrolling the area and the public can speak to them about any concerns they may have.”