Man stabbed in leg in Walsall town centre

A man has needed hospital treatment after being stabbed in the leg.

Midland Road, Walsall. Photo: Google
The 25-year-old was attacked in Walsall town centre shortly before 10am on Monday.

Police say his injuries are not thought to be serious, as they continue with CCTV enquiries.

Officers are hoping to get a better understanding of what happened and why, as they urge people to come forward.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "“We were called at 9.56am to reports of a stabbing on Midland Road, Walsall.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival, we found one patient, a man, who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Following treatment on scene was conveyed to hospital.”

People can get in touch with West Midlands Police via live chat on their website or by calling them on 101 quoting log number 1112 of September 6.

