Footage shows moment Walsall driver leads police on chase around Norton Canes

Screengrabs showing Michael Pitts leading officers on a chase around Norton Canes

Walsall motorist Michael Pitts, 24, was arrested following an incident where he was followed by officers on roads in Norton Canes on November 12 last year.

At Stafford Crown Court, Pitts, of St Matthews Close, Caldmore, was given a jail term of six months suspended for 15 months. He was also banned from driving for 15 months. He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and attend 30 rehabilitation activity days.

Now Staffordshire Police have released footage of Pitts in a white Citroen van on November 12. He was seen on the A5 Watling Street heading towards Churchbridge in Cannock.

Stafford Crown Court heard that checks by the officers discovered that the van was not insured and they signalled for him to pull over. However, he failed to stop and instead sped off – throwing what turned out to be a disguised Taser out of the window.

At the junction of Stagborough Way and East Cannock Road, officers spotted an device that seemed to be a mobile phone being thrown from the vehicle. But when it was later recovered it was found to be a disguised Taser.

When Pitts got to East Cannock Road the van mounted the central reservation at the Hilltop Island and continued along the opposite carriageway, travelling the wrong way around a mini-island and ignoring a keep-left sign.

The pursuit continued along Hill Street, the court heard, past a schoolchildren, with the van travelling the wrong way at an island at the junction of Hayes Way.

The court heard how, at this point, Pitts was travelling at 70mph in a 30mph area. He continued along the A460, through a red traffic light before Pitts decided to halt. Officers then detained Pitts, who tested positive for cannabis at the road side.

He admitted with offences of dangerous driving, drug driving, possession of a Taser, driving without insurance and without a driving licence.