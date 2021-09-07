Dangerous driver who reached speeds of 100mph jailed

A dangerous driver who reached speeds of 100mph has been jailed after speeding across the West Midlands – starting in Walsall.

Video footage shows Patrick Connors leading West Midlands Police on a chase around the streets of the region
On January 5, Patrick Connors was spotted by Walsall officers driving a stolen BMW 5 series with false number plates.

The 23-year-old failed to stop for officers and continued to drive towards Perry Barr – at speeds of up to 100mph. The police helicopter was also tracking him. He was captured in helicopter footage weaving in and out of traffic at speed.

Police used a stinger to deflate the tyres on the vehicle, which finally stopped in Birchfield Road.

Connors ran off but officers caught him nearby.

On September 1, Connors, of Hampstead Road, in Handsworth, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

He was sentenced to nine months in prison and disqualified from driving for two years and five months.

