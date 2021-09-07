Dangerous driver who reached speeds of 100mph jailed

Video footage shows Patrick Connors leading West Midlands Police on a chase around the streets of the region

On January 5, Patrick Connors was spotted by Walsall officers driving a stolen BMW 5 series with false number plates.

The 23-year-old failed to stop for officers and continued to drive towards Perry Barr – at speeds of up to 100mph. The police helicopter was also tracking him. He was captured in helicopter footage weaving in and out of traffic at speed.

Police used a stinger to deflate the tyres on the vehicle, which finally stopped in Birchfield Road.

Connors ran off but officers caught him nearby.

Patrick Connors, aged 23, was jailed for nine months after a pursuit around Birmingham, in which he was recorded driving at speeds of up to 100mph in a stolen BMW. @TrafficWMP pic.twitter.com/e6uz9CoiuW — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 7, 2021

On September 1, Connors, of Hampstead Road, in Handsworth, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.