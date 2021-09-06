West Midlands Police officer charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm over Taser incident in Birmingham

By Thomas ParkesBirminghamCrimePublished:

A serving officer from West Midlands Police has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm after an investigation by the police watchdog.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated a complaint against Pc Declan Jones, aged 30, which was referred to them by the force.

The investigation was linked to an incident in the Handsworth area of Birmingham on February 27 last year in which a Taser was used, the IOPC said.

Officials referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) after examining the evidence, which authorised the ABH charged against the officer.

Pc Jones id due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on October 5.

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News