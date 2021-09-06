West Midlands Police officer charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm over Taser incident in Birmingham

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated a complaint against Pc Declan Jones, aged 30, which was referred to them by the force.

The investigation was linked to an incident in the Handsworth area of Birmingham on February 27 last year in which a Taser was used, the IOPC said.

Officials referred the case to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) after examining the evidence, which authorised the ABH charged against the officer.