Warning as girl attacked by 'stray dog' in Cannock

Chaseley Avenue, Cannock. Photo: Google Maps

The girl was bitten by an animal believed to have been a stray in Chaseley Avenue, Cannock, on Friday.

Police and paramedics were sent to the scene, near to Cannock Golf Course, at around 10am and the girl was taken to hospital but her injuries are not believed to be serious.

Officers have now warned people to be vigilant in the area.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 10.04am on Friday to reports of a dog attack on Chaseley Avenue, Cannock.

"We sent one ambulance to the scene and on arrival found one patient, a teenage girl, she was assessed on scene and had sustained injuries not considered to be serious and was conveyed to Walsall Manor Hospital for further assessment."

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Police were called to an incident at Cannock Golf Course on September 3, around 10.15am. A woman was attacked by a large dog and received minor injuries. The victim was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital.

"The breed of the dog who attacked the woman is unknown.

"Police have asked residents to remain vigilant."

Sharing the incident on Twitter, Cannock Police said: "On September 3, in the area of Beau-desert Golf Club, a female was approached and attacked by a dog. This has left moderate injuries.

"It is believed that it is a stray dog. Please be vigilant in the area."