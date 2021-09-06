Crime spike fears leads to police opposing HMO plan

Police have opposed the HMO plans, which are under consideration by Dudley Council

Dudley Council is examining proposals to convert the building at 128 Himley Road, which is currently split into five flats.

Under new plans, the site – which is near to the Hilly House pub – will become a HMO (house in multiple occupation) with 13 beds. However, the scheme, which includes the conversion of a rear garage into a flat, has been opposed by West Midlands Police.

In a formal response to the proposed development, the force says it would be likely to result in increased anti-social behaviour (ASB), vehicle theft and burglary in an area which is already suffering from high crime levels.

The report says the site, which is in St James's ward, falls in an IMPACT area, meaning it has been identified as one of "high harm, high crime and high police demand".

Officer Robert Manson, from the force crime reduction unit, said nine of the parking spaces around the site had "no natural surveillance". He said this meant there would be an increase in vehicle crime in a ward that was already fourth worst in the borough for that type of crime.

He the force had found that areas around HMOs tended to see a prevalence of drug offences, burglaries and criminal damage, while more than one third of all recorded crime in Dudley happened within a quarter of a mile of a HMO.

The report says the plans feature "no mention of any security" such as CCTV, lighting or access controls.

It adds that there is also "no management plan" detailing whether refugees, students or students will be staying at the HMO, or whether it will be used as a bail hostel.

Officer Manson concluded: "If this HMO was to go ahead, this will see an increase in fear of crime and an increase in vehicle crime, burglary and ASB.

"This is in an IMPACT area and this will also have the knock on effect of an increase in police demand, especially from the Local Neighbourhood Policing team."