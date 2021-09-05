Attempted murder investigation launched after man shot in late-night attack

Roland Road in Lozells, Birmingham. Photo: Google

The 30-year-old was taken hospital with serious injuries after he was shot in the arm on Roland Road in Lozells, Birmingham, just before 11.20pm.

Police believe the man was targeted and are now trying to find those behind the attack.

Detective Sergeant Steven Harris, from West Midlands Police's CID said: "We believe the incident was targeted and we’re doing all we can to find the people responsible as firearms have no place on our streets.

"Our priority is to find out exactly what happened and arrest the people involved. Today we’ll be speaking to witnesses, reviewing CCTV footage and following up other investigative leads.

"We also need the help of local people. If you saw what happened or have any other information that could support our investigation, please get in touch."

Extra officers will also be in the area while the investigation continues.

West Midlands Police say anyone with information can get in contact via Live Chat on its website between 8am and midnight, or by calling 101 at any time.