Do you recognise this man?

The robbery took place in Laburnum Street, in Wolverhampton, at around 4.50pm on July 28.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him about a robbery on July 28 in Laburnum Street, Wolverhampton.

"This happened around 4.50pm on the junction with Yew Street.

"If you know the man or have information that could help, please contact us."