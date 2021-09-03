Alison Meadows

The 52-year-old died after being struck by a vehicle at the junction of Derrington Lane and A518 Newport Road at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

Ambulance crews and police attended but nothing could be done to save her.

She was from the Western Downs area of Stafford.

Her family have since paid tribute to her in a statement, which said: "Alison adored her nieces and nephews who will miss her daily.

“Alison was a very bubbly person who was determined to live her own life. She will be dearly missed.”

A 56-year-old from Telford was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to report the collision. He has since been released under investigation while the police investigation continues.