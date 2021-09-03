Search for teenagers after boys robbed on Black Country bus

Police are searching for four teenagers after three boys were robbed on a bus in the Black Country.

Police are searching for these four teenagers

The boys were robbed on a bus heading towards Stourbridge from Wolverhampton on July 27.

However West Midlands Police has only now released the CCTV images.

The boys, who were aged between 12 and 13, had phones and cash taken by a group of teenagers, who took the items after pretending to befriend them on the bus.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know who any of these lads are?

"We'd like to talk to them after three boys, aged 12 and 13, were robbed on a bus heading from Wolverhampton city centre towards Stourbridge.

"The youngsters had cash and phones taken after being 'befriended' by a group of teenagers on the bus at around 4.40pm on Tuesday, 27 July.

"If you know who any of these four lads are please get in touch with us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk or to speak 100% anonymously to charity Crimestoppers call 0800 555 111, quoting crime reference 20/761534/21."

