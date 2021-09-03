Trial of man accused of killing baby in pram by dangerous driving is pushed back

James Paul Davis. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

James Paul Davis, 34, is accused of death by dangerous driving, and causing death by driving while uninsured.

It relates to an incident on Easter Sunday, April 4, when a pram containing baby Ciaran Leigh Morris was hit by a car in High Street, Brownhills.

Ciaran Leigh Morris was in his pram when it was hit by a car

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard on Friday that the trial date of October 4 would have to be delayed due to a lack of expert witness evidence.

Judge Michael Chambers QC made the ruling with "great reluctance", and said a pre-trial review of the case would take place on September 27.

Davis, of Croxtalls Avenue in Walsall, will remain in custody until the next hearing where a new trial date will be set. He denies all charges.

The scene at Brownhills High Street after the crash on April 4

After his death, Brownhills turned blue in memory of the two-week-old, with ribbons and balloons adorning the area, as well as floral tributes and messages being left at the site of the crash.