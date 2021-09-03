Trial of man accused of killing baby in pram by dangerous driving is pushed back

James Paul Davis, 34, is accused of death by dangerous driving, and causing death by driving while uninsured.
It relates to an incident on Easter Sunday, April 4, when a pram containing baby Ciaran Leigh Morris was hit by a car in High Street, Brownhills.
Wolverhampton Crown Court heard on Friday that the trial date of October 4 would have to be delayed due to a lack of expert witness evidence.
Judge Michael Chambers QC made the ruling with "great reluctance", and said a pre-trial review of the case would take place on September 27.
Davis, of Croxtalls Avenue in Walsall, will remain in custody until the next hearing where a new trial date will be set. He denies all charges.
After his death, Brownhills turned blue in memory of the two-week-old, with ribbons and balloons adorning the area, as well as floral tributes and messages being left at the site of the crash.
Crowds lined the streets weeks later when the funeral procession passed through Brownhills High Street.