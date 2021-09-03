Fly-tipper from the Black Country ordered to pay more than £1,200 after dumping waste in car park

Waste fly tipped at car park near Brindley Heath Road. Photo: Cannock Chase District Council

Marcus Eagles, from Wednesbury, had offered his waste removal services on Facebook and a member of the public responded.

Eagles collected the waste from the person, who thought it was a legitimate service, before dumping it on a car park near Hednesford.

Items including a mattress, a chair and cardboard were all dumped on the site off Brindley Heath Road, prompting an investigation.

The 23-year-old, from Dorsett Road, was tracked down by environmental health officers from Cannock Chase District Council.

Eagles pleaded guilty at Cannock Magistrates' Court to an offence under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 on August 31.

The fly-tipper was fined £400, ordered to pay costs of £762 and made to pay a victim surcharge of £40 and now has a criminal conviction.

Councillor Justin Johnson, environment and climate change portfolio leader, said: "Waste can only be taken away by registered waste carriers who are included on the Environment Agency’s official website. We always advise residents and businesses to be on their guard when hiring waste removers and only ever use a registered waste carrier.

"For this young man it means he now has a criminal record and won’t be able to work in the authorised waste industry for some time to come.

"This council takes fly tipping very seriously. It regularly monitors social media sites and local adverts and those who do fly tip risk having their vehicle seized, being banned from driving and in the most severe cases even spending time in prison."