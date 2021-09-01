Teenage suspect arrested after father killed in hit-and-run crash

Ghulam Nabi was walking along a pavement when he was struck by a car on Great Barr Street

The man is suspected to have caused the death of Ghulam Nabi, who died after being hit by a car as he walked along a pavement in the Digbeth area of Birmingham on Sunday.

Mr Nabi, 61, died at the scene on Great Barr Street, at the junction with Heath Mill Lane, despite the best efforts of many people who rushed to assist him.

The 19-year-old man was taken into custody on Wednesday after being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at a scene.

It came after West Midlands Police launched an appeal to track down the alleged driver.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the serious collision investigation unit at the police force said, said: "We had a fantastic response to our appeal yesterday and I’d like to thank you for your support.

"The arrest is a significant as our investigation continues.

"My thoughts remain with Mr Nabi’s family at this very sad time. We have of course, updated them with this development."