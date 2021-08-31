Man released under investigation after woman killed near Stafford Castle

Derrington Lane. Photo: Google

The 56-year-old from Telford was arrested on Monday evening suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the victim, believed to be from Stafford, was struck by a car at around 11.30pm on Sunday on Derrington Lane.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Ambulance crews and police attended the scene near the A518 Newport Road, but nothing could be done to save her and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers believe she had been walking along the road when she was struck.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "The arrest was made after a woman from Stafford was struck by a vehicle and sadly died, in Derrington Lane, off the Newport Road near Stafford Castle, at 1130pm on Sunday night.

"The vehicle involved in the collision has been seized. We are grateful for your ongoing support and information as our enquiries progress.

"We will formally identify the woman who sadly died in due course."