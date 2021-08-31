Murder accused appears in court charged with killing Brierley Hill pensioner

A man will appear at crown court tomorrow charged with the murder of a pensioner found dead at a flat in the Black Country.

The Promenade in Brierley Hill. Photo: Google
Barry Johnson, 67, was found collapsed at his home in Dean Court, The Promenade, in Brierley Hill, on Wednesday, August 25.

Jay Lee Gallier was arrested in Brierley Hill High Street on Saturday and questioned by detectives from West Midlands Police's homicide unit, before being charged with murder on Sunday.

The 32-year-old, of no fixed address, is accused of killing Mr Johnson inside his flat. Forensic tests have revealed Mr Johnson suffered 'blunt force trauma' injuries to his head and neck.

Gallier appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Wes Martin, from the homicide unit, said: "We understand the victim was a very private man – our specially trained family liaison officers are helping support his wider family during this difficult time.

“We have spoken with a number of local people and I would like to thank them for the information they have shared and reassure them that this appears to be a tragic, isolated incident.”

Anyone with information, or who may have seen anything suspicious in or around Dean Court, is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log number 3093 of August 25.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

