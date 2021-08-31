Drug smuggler from Smethwick locked up for more than seven years after cannabis found in coconuts

The coconuts which contained the herbal cannabis. Photo: National Crime Agency

Richard Myers, from Smethwick, was arrested after a consignment destined for his business Soul Foods was searched by Border Force officers.

The container arrived in the UK on July 13, 2018, and when examined was found to contain sacks of coconuts – with plastic-wrapped herbal cannabis hidden inside.

The drugs weighed around 138 kilos, with a further block of cannabis weighing 497 grams found at the 53-year-old's home. The drugs would have been worth £650,000 if sold on the streets of the UK.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation found Myers, of Merrivale Road, had travelled to Ghana to see the drugs loaded before he returned to the UK.

The drug smuggler was interviewed by NCA officers and refused to answer any questions about Soul Foods and was subsequently charged with one charge of importing cannabis and one charge of possession with intent to supply cannabis, which he denied.

Myers was found guilty after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court on August 20 and was sentenced the same day to seven-and-a-half years in prison. He had previously been convicted of drug smuggling in 1995 when cannabis was found concealed in his false bottomed suitcase.

And the 53-year-old had also been convicted of importing drugs into Sweden and possession of cannabis when he tried to return to the UK from Jamaica with 10.45kg and 4.54kg in his luggage on two occasions in 2002 and 2003.

NCA senior investigating officer Paul Boniface said: "Myers travelled to Ghana to ensure these drugs were on their way, hiding them in coconuts in the hope they would seem to be a legitimate business transaction.

"This was not his first attempt at importation and Myers appeared intent on bringing cannabis onto the streets of the UK.