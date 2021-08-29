Man charged with murdering pensioner in Brierley Hill as victim is named

The Promenade in Brierley Hill. Photo: Google

The 67-year-old – who has since been named as Barry Johnson – was found collapsed at his home in Dean Court, The Promenade, in Brierley Hill, on Wednesday.

Jay Lee Gallier was arrested in Brierley Hill High Street on Saturday. Gallier, of no fixed address, was questioned by detectives from West Midlands Police's homicide unit and on Sunday he was charged with Mr Johnson's murder.

Gallier, 32, is accused of killing Mr Johnson inside his flat. Forensic tests have revealed Mr Johnson suffered 'blunt force trauma' injuries to his head and neck.

Gallier will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector West Martin, from the homicide unit, said: "We understand the victim was a very private man – our specially trained family liaison officers are helping support his wider family during this difficult time.

“We have spoken with a number of local people and I would like to thank them for the information they have shared and reassure them that this appears to be a tragic, isolated incident.”

Anyone with information, or who may have seen anything suspicious in or around Dean Court, is asked to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log number 3093 of August 25.