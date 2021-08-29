Jail for man who beat elderly uncle with pots and plates

Jailed: John Lancaster

John Lancaster flew into a drunken rage at Donald Mills' home in Kitts Green on July 29 last year, having asked if he could stay the night.

He threatened the 85-year-old with a knife, split his head open with a frying pan and cut him with shattered crockery.

And while his elderly relative was defenceless on the floor – Lancaster poured milk, vinegar, coffee and other condiments over his body.

The scene of destruction in the kitchen after Lancaster's rampage

Police then found Lancaster collapsed drunk in the front garden and went on to charge him with wounding.

Mr Mills spent several days in hospital before he was released – but died weeks later having been injured in a fall.

West Midlands Police officers were determined to progress the case to secure justice for Mr Mills and on August 26, Lancaster, 49, was jailed for six years and 10 months having admitted wounding at Birmingham Crown Court.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Andrew Snowdon, from Force CID, said: "After Mr Mills passed away I couldn’t find anyone who seemed to be on his side or had any interest in progressing the case.

“I was determined we needed to get justice for him and pushed for the toughest possible outcome at court.

“This was a callous attack on a defenceless man. Lancaster went on a drunken rampage, smashed up the house, and carried out a sustained and ferocious attack. He also threatened Mr Mills with a knife.